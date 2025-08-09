Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and traded as low as $5.66. Kumba Iron Ore shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 1,228 shares traded.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Kumba Iron Ore to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97.

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore for the steel industry primarily in South Africa, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province.

