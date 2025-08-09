Gateley (LON:GTLY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 128.30 ($1.73) and traded as low as GBX 120.46 ($1.62). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 122.76 ($1.65), with a volume of 225,396 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gateley in a report on Tuesday, July 15th.
Get Our Latest Report on Gateley
Gateley Trading Down 0.6%
Gateley (LON:GTLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported GBX 13.34 ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gateley had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gateley will post 15.5253837 earnings per share for the current year.
About Gateley
Gateley is an entrepreneurial professional services group at the heart of which is Gateley Legal, an English law firm established in 1808. In 2015 we became the first commercial law firm in the world to be publicly listed on the London Stock Exchange. We are a top 50 UK ranking law firm with 25 offices in the UK, Dubai and Hong Kong.
With 1,500 employees and over 1,000 professional advisers, we have recruited market leaders who can provide our clients with the expertise that they need in a considered, commercial and pragmatic manner.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gateley
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Airbnb Beats Earnings, But the Growth Story Is Losing Altitude
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Netflix Bulls vs. Bears: Who Wins This Pullback?
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Viasat: Why a Wall of Cash Has Shorts Running for Cover
Receive News & Ratings for Gateley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gateley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.