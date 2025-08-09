Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Shares Up 66.7% – What’s Next?

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 66.7% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 8,814,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,957% from the average session volume of 428,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13.
Abcourt Mines Company Profile
Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.
