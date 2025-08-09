Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.66 and traded as low as C$0.64. Pine Cliff Energy shares last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 74,364 shares traded.

Separately, Desjardins dropped their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.95 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$231.80 million, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.83%.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd is a Canadian natural gas focused, exploration and production company. It is mainly engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company owns a Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, Ghost Pine/Three Hills and Camrose/Viking areas of Central Alberta, several gas assets in Southeast Alberta and Southwest Saskatchewan, non-operated properties in the Sundance, Harmattan, and Garrington areas of Alberta and others.

