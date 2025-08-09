Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) hit a new 52-week high on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$14.77 and last traded at C$13.13, with a volume of 2245451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of Energy Fuels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 18.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In related news, Senior Officer Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.77, for a total transaction of C$27,847.92. Also, Senior Officer Timothy James Carstens sold 210,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.47, for a total transaction of C$1,572,534.50. Insiders have sold a total of 218,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,475 over the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels is the largest uranium producer in the U.S. and holds more production capacity and uranium resources than any other U.S. producer. The Company also produces vanadium. Headquartered in Colorado Energy Fuels holds three of Americas key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah the Nichols Ranch ISR Facility in Wyoming and the Alta Mesa ISR Facility in Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.