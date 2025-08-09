CO2 Solutions (CVE:CST) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

CO2 Solutions Inc (CVE:CST – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.05. CO2 Solutions shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 37,000 shares traded.
CO2 Solutions Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$6.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04.
CO2 Solutions Company Profile
CO2 Solutions Inc develops proprietary technologies for the capture and production of carbon dioxide (CO2) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It focuses on commercializing an enzyme-based technology for efficient CO2 capture from various industrial flue gasses for reuse or sequestration. The company's technology has various industrial applications, such as enhanced oil recovery, oil and gas, pulp and paper, water treatment, cement, beverage carbonation, greenhouses, and other uses.
