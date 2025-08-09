Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Shares Up 66.7% – Here’s Why

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) shares rose 66.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 8,814,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,957% from the average daily volume of 428,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Abcourt Mines Trading Up 66.7%

The firm has a market cap of C$59.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05.

About Abcourt Mines

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

