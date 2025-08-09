JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of JBS SA (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and traded as low as $13.90. JBS shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 259,253 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBSAY. Stephens upgraded JBS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of JBS in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.79.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. JBS had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.67 billion.

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

