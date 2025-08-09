D. Boral Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX)

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at D. Boral Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

CNTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Context Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Context Therapeutics Stock Performance

Context Therapeutics stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.89. Context Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Context Therapeutics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jennifer Lynn Minai-Azary bought 40,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $25,606.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 80,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,206.40. This trade represents a 100.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin A. Lehr bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 920,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,133. This trade represents a 12.19% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 160,010 shares of company stock valued at $107,206. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Context Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Context Therapeutics by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 166,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 56,651 shares in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

Featured Articles

