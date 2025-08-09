Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGNI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Magnite from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $24.00 target price on shares of Magnite and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 77.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 3.05. Magnite has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $25.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $162.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. Magnite had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Magnite’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 44,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $890,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 400,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,540. This represents a 9.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katie Seitz Evans sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $607,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 442,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,686,799.68. This represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 959,227 shares of company stock valued at $18,854,021 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnite in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Magnite by 15.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 72.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 17,373 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in Magnite by 18.3% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,597,000 after acquiring an additional 183,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

