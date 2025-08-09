HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Stock Price

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 455.71% from the company’s previous close.

CNTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Context Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

NASDAQ:CNTX opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Context Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a market cap of $64.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.89.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Context Therapeutics will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Context Therapeutics news, CEO Martin A. Lehr acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 920,190 shares in the company, valued at $644,133. The trade was a 12.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Lynn Minai-Azary acquired 40,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $25,606.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 80,010 shares in the company, valued at $51,206.40. This trade represents a 100.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 160,010 shares of company stock valued at $107,206. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MPM Bioimpact LLC purchased a new position in Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $15,441,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP boosted its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 6,357,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 946,638 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,003,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,392 shares during the period. Allostery Investments LP bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $998,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Context Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 52,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

