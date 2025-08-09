Dave Schaeffer Sells 1,840,669 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 1,840,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $60,005,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,516,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,423,295.20. This represents a 54.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dave Schaeffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, Dave Schaeffer sold 70,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $3,297,700.00.

On Friday, June 13th, Dave Schaeffer sold 55,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $2,607,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Dave Schaeffer sold 55,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $2,668,050.00.

On Monday, June 9th, Dave Schaeffer sold 55,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $2,675,200.00.

On Friday, June 6th, Dave Schaeffer sold 80,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $3,822,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Dave Schaeffer sold 75,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $3,582,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $973,400.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Dave Schaeffer sold 25,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 13.4%

Shares of CCOI opened at $30.62 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $86.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.28). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 117.56% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $246.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $1.015 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.3%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is -100.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,012,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,374,000 after purchasing an additional 469,028 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,897,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,209,000 after purchasing an additional 368,129 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,738,000 after purchasing an additional 257,383 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $52,704,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,055 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

