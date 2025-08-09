CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Director Eric Wei Sells 30,000,000 Shares

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) Director Eric Wei sold 30,000,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $296,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 866,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,550,825.15. This trade represents a 97.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Wei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 20th, Eric Wei sold 30,000,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $272,400,000.00.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 476.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $260.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.0% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,967,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,899,000 after buying an additional 4,100,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,491,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,114,000 after buying an additional 5,103,835 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,303,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,551,000 after buying an additional 363,944 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 30.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,346,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,672,000 after buying an additional 4,313,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 49.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,805,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,321,000 after buying an additional 4,903,086 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.07.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

