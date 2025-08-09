Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Insider Eric Mosbrooker Sells 130,807 Shares of Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) insider Eric Mosbrooker sold 130,807 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $5,763,356.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,300. This trade represents a 70.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ RNA opened at $46.29 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,136.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,053,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,844 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $50,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,684,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,888,000 after buying an additional 1,578,459 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,765,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,100,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter.

RNA has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

