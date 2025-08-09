RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) COO Daniel A. Bergeron Sells 48,743 Shares of Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 48,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.75, for a total value of $19,631,243.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,759,218.50. This trade represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of RBC stock opened at $398.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $384.14 and a 200-day moving average of $357.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $272.50 and a 1-year high of $416.33.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.63 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $431.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.17.

View Our Latest Report on RBC

About RBC Bearings

(Get Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.