Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Raises Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,204,250. This represents a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 676 shares in the company, valued at $471,848. This represents a 12.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,431,020 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $804.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $728.95 and its 200 day moving average is $656.81. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.86 and a 1 year high of $959.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.09. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%. The company had revenue of $664.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price target (up from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $838.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

