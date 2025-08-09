Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IXN. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $23,427,000. Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,501,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after acquiring an additional 64,812 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,141.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 63,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 58,040 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $97.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.58 and a 52 week high of $97.98.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.