Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys 328 Shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

NYSE:SW opened at $43.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.97. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 66.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.4308 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is 260.61%.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

