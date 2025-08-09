KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. IFC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 1,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total transaction of $34,768.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,164. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KLA from $916.00 to $928.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target (up previously from $850.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $980.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $890.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KLA

KLA Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of KLAC opened at $914.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $888.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $774.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $120.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.44. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $551.33 and a fifty-two week high of $945.87.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 112.41% and a net margin of 33.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.01%.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.