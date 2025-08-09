Analysts Set Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) Target Price at $157.69

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.8462.

EXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $1,127,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,541. The trade was a 21.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $136.40 on Friday. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $121.03 and a fifty-two week high of $184.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $841.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 140.56%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

