Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Holdings Lifted by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.33.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

