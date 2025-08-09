Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 508,918 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 97.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508,918 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 495.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 67,618 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $6,962,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 205,335 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 48,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 259,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 111,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

In other news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $1,015,122.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 162,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,730.74. The trade was a 22.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of ACI opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $24.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

