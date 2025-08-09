Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $28,708,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,553,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,809,000 after buying an additional 786,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 542.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after buying an additional 441,688 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,240,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,702,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.30 and a beta of 0.87. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $37.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -303.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

