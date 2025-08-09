Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,818 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on KRG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.16. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $211.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.74 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 20.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 136.71%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

