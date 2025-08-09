Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 637 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 976,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,404,000 after buying an additional 71,592 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth $3,973,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.22.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $117.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.05. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $131.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.04.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

