Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 355.9% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 31,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 12.7% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 11.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $181.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.62. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.35 and a 52 week high of $197.82.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $631.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.80 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 14.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Jeremy Gilstrap sold 2,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.27, for a total transaction of $445,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,436.38. The trade was a 24.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

