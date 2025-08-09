Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 213.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Samsara were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Samsara by 7.8% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its stake in Samsara by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 31,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Samsara by 262.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $390,917.91. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 358,720 shares in the company, valued at $13,907,574.40. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 27,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $999,192.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 851,902 shares in the company, valued at $30,838,852.40. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,926,739 shares of company stock worth $119,969,024. Corporate insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.21.

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.36 and a beta of 1.62. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $366.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.44 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

