Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 9,271 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,725 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $34.04 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.68.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.41 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.02 per share, with a total value of $180,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 108,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,662.16. The trade was a 4.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $210,839. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

