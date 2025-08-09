Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Position in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chord Energy Stock Up 1.5%

Chord Energy stock opened at $101.06 on Friday. Chord Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $79.83 and a fifty-two week high of $156.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.09). Chord Energy had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CHRD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.54.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

