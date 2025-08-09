Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,071,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,043,000 after purchasing an additional 237,720 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,804,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,957,000 after purchasing an additional 371,390 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,767,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,426 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,710,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,853,000 after acquiring an additional 226,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,770,000 after acquiring an additional 590,655 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAH opened at $110.45 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 52 week low of $98.95 and a 52 week high of $190.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.07.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 73.05% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

BAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $119.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. William Blair upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

