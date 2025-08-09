Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.22 Million Holdings in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 75.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 31,977 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,716,000 after acquiring an additional 348,112 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,962,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $87.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.26. SEI Investments Company has a 52 week low of $64.19 and a 52 week high of $93.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 66,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $5,573,099.28. Following the sale, the chairman owned 6,937,582 shares in the company, valued at $584,699,410.96. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Peterson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $4,213,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,645. This represents a 78.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,126 shares of company stock valued at $20,082,409. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.