Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,012 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 934,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,030,000 after acquiring an additional 23,094 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at about $5,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 53.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 7.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 563,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 40,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 459.6% during the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 142,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 117,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.28.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $675.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.92 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TEGNA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TEGNA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark cut their price objective on TEGNA from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TGNA

TEGNA Profile

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.