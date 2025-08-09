Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,384 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,999,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,137,000 after buying an additional 3,982,783 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,186,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,530,000 after purchasing an additional 467,355 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,405,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,789,000 after purchasing an additional 408,146 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 334,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 217.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 329,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of MDU stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

