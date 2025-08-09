Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Holdings in Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 265.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Home BancShares were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home BancShares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,242,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,390,000 after buying an additional 75,463 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home BancShares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 143,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Home BancShares by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 9,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Home BancShares in the 1st quarter worth $1,436,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Home BancShares in the 1st quarter worth $714,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.55. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Home BancShares Dividend Announcement

Home BancShares ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Home BancShares had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $271.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Home BancShares’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

Insider Transactions at Home BancShares

In other Home BancShares news, CEO John Stephen Tipton sold 24,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $664,855.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 53,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,036.16. This trade represents a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Home BancShares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Home BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Home BancShares from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Home BancShares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Home BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

About Home BancShares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

