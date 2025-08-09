Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Invests $213,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 919 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 676.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,236.69. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $267.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.71.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $230.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.83 and its 200-day moving average is $228.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.14 and a 12-month high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $4.95. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 39.21%. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

