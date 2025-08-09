Deutsche Bank AG Has $158.38 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 863,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,912 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $158,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 805.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $289.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.74.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $170.72 on Friday. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $159.35 and a 1 year high of $261.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.84. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.43, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -170.71%.

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,376.04. The trade was a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,022. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

