Christine Elizabeth Simpson Acquires 7,949 Shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR) Stock

Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Christine Elizabeth Simpson purchased 7,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $36,883.36. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager directly owned 30,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,557.12. This represents a 35.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Christine Elizabeth Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 6th, Christine Elizabeth Simpson bought 22,559 shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $97,229.29.
Mackenzie Realty Capital Stock Performance
Shares of MKZR opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70. Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mackenzie Realty Capital
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Mackenzie Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mackenzie Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mackenzie Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mackenzie Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mackenzie Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000.
Mackenzie Realty Capital Company Profile
MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is a REIT which focused on investing in multifamily housing and office real estate properties located principally in the United States. MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is based in ORINDA, Calif.
Further Reading
