Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 277,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $142,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $585.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $567.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $588.16.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

