Gretchen R. Haggerty Purchases 500 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) Director Gretchen R. Haggerty purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,375.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $723,498.75. This represents a 8.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Teleflex Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of TFX opened at $118.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.90 and a 12-month high of $249.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.92.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.37. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $780.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TFX. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Teleflex from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,471,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,870,000 after purchasing an additional 48,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

