Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CAO Sells 2,921 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CAO Robin Tomasello sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $50,562.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 306,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,297,621.64. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
SentinelOne Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:S opened at $16.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.39. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.77.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 49.36%. The company had revenue of $229.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on S shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Roth Capital set a $26.00 price objective on SentinelOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.
About SentinelOne
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
