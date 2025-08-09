Leerink Partnrs Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for TNDM

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now expects that the medical device company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Tandem Diabetes Care’s current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TNDM. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $24.00 price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $11.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $47.60. The company has a market cap of $758.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 20.51% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. The business had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

