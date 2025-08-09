eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Raised to “Neutral” at Arete

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Arete from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $91.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock. Arete’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.30% from the stock’s current price.

EBAY has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on eBay from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on eBay from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.19.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $93.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.62. eBay has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $93.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 75,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $7,082,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 53,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,227.75. The trade was a 58.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 22,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $1,729,847.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,104 shares of company stock worth $22,025,676. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,958,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in eBay by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,089 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 238,132 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 161,372 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in eBay by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,857 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in eBay by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,452 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

