Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock Rating Lowered by Northland Capmk

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Northland Capmk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CLFD. Northland Securities lowered shares of Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearfield in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $32.79 on Thursday. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $46.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.49 million, a P/E ratio of 3,279.00 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.38.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.58 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearfield will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,222 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Clearfield by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Clearfield by 705.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Clearfield by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Clearfield by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 26,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

