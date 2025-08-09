Suncor Energy FY2029 EPS Raised by Raymond James Financial

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) – Investment analysts at Raymond James Financial upped their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Suncor Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Barth now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $3.83 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.69. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.84. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $41.94.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.08%.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 12,290.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,418,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $480,760,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318,559 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,018,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $620,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311,513 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,426,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658,880 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,048,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,377,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $595,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,857 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

