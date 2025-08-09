Insider Selling: nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Sells $83,118.60 in Stock

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) insider April Rieger sold 3,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $83,118.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 240,523 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,356.35. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
nCino Trading Down 2.6%
Shares of NCNO stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.73, a PEG ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.92. nCino Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $43.20.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $144.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.77 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NCNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $28.00 price target on nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Baird R W upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised nCino from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.
Get Our Latest Analysis on NCNO
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than nCino
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Airbnb Beats Earnings, But the Growth Story Is Losing Altitude
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Netflix Bulls vs. Bears: Who Wins This Pullback?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Viasat: Why a Wall of Cash Has Shorts Running for Cover
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.