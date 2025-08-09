Insider Selling: nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Sells $83,118.60 in Stock

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) insider April Rieger sold 3,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $83,118.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 240,523 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,356.35. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.73, a PEG ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.92. nCino Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $43.20.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $144.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.77 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of nCino by 27.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 22.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $28.00 price target on nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Baird R W upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised nCino from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

