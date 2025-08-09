New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 55.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,318 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 14,732.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,798,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752,274 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,797,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3,642.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,651,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,988 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 4,860,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $37,992,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $39.00 price objective on Bath & Body Works and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.19.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 2.9%

NYSE BBWI opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.54. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $41.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.60.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

