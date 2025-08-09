Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 28,230.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 36.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nordson by 13.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 28.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,362,000 after acquiring an additional 34,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson stock opened at $211.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.93. Nordson Corporation has a 52 week low of $165.03 and a 52 week high of $266.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $682.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.36 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NDSN shares. Oppenheimer raised Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.86.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

