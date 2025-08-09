Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 42.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,247,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,494,000 after buying an additional 1,262,614 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 325.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,125,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,316,000 after acquiring an additional 861,232 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,426,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,367,000 after purchasing an additional 726,245 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 75,856.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 717,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,805,000 after purchasing an additional 716,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 311.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 842,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,027,000 after purchasing an additional 638,047 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $435.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.90.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE SPOT opened at $706.38 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $319.07 and a 1-year high of $785.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $702.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $629.98. The company has a market capitalization of $144.60 billion, a PE ratio of 171.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.69.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

