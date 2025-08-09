Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 60,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,918 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $8,116,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $14,883,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of CF opened at $80.68 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.34 and a 52-week high of $104.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.94.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

CF Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CF shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

View Our Latest Report on CF Industries

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,002,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,812,522.29. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.