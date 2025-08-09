Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 252 Shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 906 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STT. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in State Street by 6,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,989,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,153 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in State Street by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,408 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,294,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in State Street by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,148,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,166,000 after acquiring an additional 563,790 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,504,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $108,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,174.28. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STT opened at $111.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. State Street Corporation has a 1 year low of $72.81 and a 1 year high of $114.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.62. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17. State Street had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

